Editor, Gettysburg Times,
Perhaps, Mr. Marty Qually needs a history refresher. If you take away all Confederate monuments,you destroy the history of the battle. He is trying to be part of the extremist cancel culture in America today. He believes if you remove the history, it will be erased to be made in his and others' images. The patriots who answered the call did so in response to a threat made by ANTIFA and BLM to deface monuments and grave markers in Gettysburg.The did not interfere with law enforcement, they did not harass any visitors,but did help provide security when and where it was needed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.