A proposed new-construction highway project in Adams County will cause major loss of property value, heavy traffic noise in an area that currently is whisper-quiet, and a steady stream of brand-new traffic density in an area where there is none today. The Eisenhower Drive Extension Project (EEP) is a proposed multi-lane by-pass highway, about six miles long, through Conewago Township land and around the Borough of McSherrystown. The highway will cut through at least four major farms, snugging-up against two large residential neighborhoods with hundreds of houses and properties, most of which are owned by families in opposition to the plan. Previous zoning “changes” of properties along the EEP right-of-way are indeed questionable as new landowners had subsequent zoning boards change the designations from rural to residential or commercial for their own benefit.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.