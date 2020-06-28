Editor, Gettysburg Times,
After much debate, the Adams County Friends of the Library Board has decided to cancel it's annual summer book sale scheduled for July 29 - Aug. 1, 2020. This was a difficult decision because we are aware how popular this summer event. It is also a main fundraising event for our county's library system. There were just too many concerns about providing a safe event for both patrons and volunteers.
