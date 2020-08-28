Editor, Gettysburg Times,
According to the Times on Thursday, Aug. 27, our governor wants to legalize an entry level drug to hopefully raise 90 million in taxes to help the businesses and employees he has put out of business or out of work. And then he claims he wants the legislature to get off his case and concern themselves with what he thinks the people of Pennsylvania care about. As Paul Harvey used to say, “UMH UMH............!”
(0) comments
