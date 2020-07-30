Writing to the editor is a new experience for me, but I am compelled to do this after seeing two political cartoons in your paper on July 28 and 29 disparaging Dr. Anthony Fauci. In these days of Covid-19 infection, Dr. Fauci has been regarded as the one true source of information and how to tackle the epidemic we are all enduring. It is mind boggling that "wear a mask-don't wear a mask" has become such a political football with the prime promoter of disinformation and misleading remedies being the current President of the United States. it is important to find the truth amidst the flood of facts co-mingled with misinformation which only leads to further distrust of government.
