Because of the recent pandemic (Covid-19), the serious problems with our current health care system are amplified. I would like to give two brief examples of problems with payment for Covid testing. The first is my son-in-law who had some business travel and upon arriving at his destination got a Covid test to assure all those he would encounter that he was not contagious. He later received a statement from his insurance company that the charge for the test was $2,500.00 because the provider was “out of network.” A few weeks later he received another letter stating that his insurance company had negotiated with the out of network provider and the cost was now $800.00 and that the company would cover it. Lucky guy.
