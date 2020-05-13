Editor, Gettysburg Times,
So, now it is clear, (see the Gettysburg Times of May 12, 2020, pages A1, A5, & A10) Senator Mastriano plans to "Fight for Freedom" so he says, by spreading the coronavirus as best he can, because, in his political view, he knows best. Well Dougie, I'm not going to shake your hand, but I will help try to find you a MAGA "One Lie at a Time" ball cap.
