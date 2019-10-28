Editor, Gettysburg Times,
Hundreds of Catalonians stormed the streets of Barcelona this week after Spain’s Supreme Court ruled that nine Seperatist Catalan leaders will be jailed. According to the BBC (2019), there were mass protests at Barcelona’s international airport and at the city center, causing police to use tear gas and batons. Catalonia is a region in Northeast Spain that includes cities Barcelona, Andorra, and Girona. It is the wealthiest region in the country, which is where most of the problems stem from. The Spanish government has had a hold on Catalonia for a number of years, and the only reason they won’t let it go is because of money. Catalonia makes up 20% of Spain’s economy, and they would be losing that percentage if Catalonia were to succeed. Catalonia has its own parliament, culture, flag, language, and essentially it is an entirely different country from Spain. In 2017 Catalan leaders held a referendum where the people could vote whether or not they wanted Catalonia to succeed from Spain. The people voted to succeed even after many were not allowed to vote due to police interference. However, government officials in Madrid declared the referendum to be illegal and sought to arrest the Catalan President Carles Puigdemont who fled to Belgium. The past two tumultuous years have lead to the arrests of the nine Catalan leaders who were jailed on October 14. You may ask why should I care about this? The answer is: the democratic Spanish government is suffocating the voices of the Catalan people and unlawfully preventing them from voting. Now the leaders of the region face a combined jail time of 100 years for holding an illegal referendum that was not even illegal in the first place. According to CNN (2017), Spain’s Constitution states that all Spaniards have the right to vote in important referendums, but the Spanish government used force and fear in order to discourage voters from coming to the polls. To vote in the referendum was declared illegal before the vote even happened, so many people did not vote out of fear of going to prison.The Catalan people are being oppressed by an unlawful government over money. The already unstable political landscape of Spain has become even more unstable after the recent arrests. Democracies are dying at the hands of its governmental officials, posing as a threat to every other democracy in the world.
