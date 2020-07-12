When I served in the Army during Viet Nam, my best buddy was Rob Roy. We met during Armor School at Ft. Knox, Kentucky. I could count on Rob to have my back. He literally would have laid down his life for me and vice versa if it came to that. Bonds like that don’t normally form in civilian life. Rob was born and raised in Jacksonville, Florida and I was from Philadelphia, Pa. As it turns out, his great-great grandfather Alfred Beckley fought and for and lost with the Confederacy (Virginia). He ended up in a Union prison in Ohio. My great-great grandfather William Abrams fought for the Union, Company G, 106 th Pa. Infantry. His name appears on the Pennsylvania Monument on the Gettysburg Battlefield. My ancestor survived Gettysburg to be captured in Petersburg, Virginia and spent the last year of the war in the infamous Andersonville Prison, Georgia. Were we interested in re-fighting the Civil War? Hell no, it was bad enough the first time around. Our bond remains today as brothers-in-arms and Americans.
