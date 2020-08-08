K. Stover’s letter of Aug. 4 deserves a response. To begin, Dr. Fauci never published an article in 2005 or any year about the use of chloroquine for the SARS virus. His employer, the NIH, included in its database a study by a British for-profit medical publication about the effectiveness of chloroquine on cell cultures (in Petri dishes)—hardly an endorsement or even what constitutes publishing. The researchers never followed up that study by studying its use in lab animals, let alone in humans. You could probably kill off cell cultures of SARS, COVID, or any other virus by dousing them in bleach, but only an idiot would suggest using bleach to treat viruses in humans. Oh, wait, someone did make that suggestion, but then claimed it was a joke.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.