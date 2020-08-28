I have been reading the headlines, articles and letters to the editor lately in this newspaper. It feels like many voters choose to live in a bubble of denial - the facts make no difference because they want to believe what they want to believe and anything that contradicts those beliefs is just ignored and rationalized. There is no reasoning or arguing with them because their minds are made up and no matter the amount of corruption or the number of lies, or the number of deaths, they just ignore it all and keep their faces turned to Fox because it reinforces their values and beliefs. The disinformation being fed as a steady diet to these people is poison. But they love to drink the kool-aid.
