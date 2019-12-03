Editor, Gettysburg Times,
I am so glad you're running opinions like Robert Bomboy's. How refreshing, after the mess that people might call opinion that Greg Maresca writes and that the Times continues to publish. At least Bomboy's thoughts begin to level Adams County's conservatives-heavy playing field.
