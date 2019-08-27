Editor, Gettysburg Times,
This is in response to Mark Berg’s letter in the As Our Reader’s See It section on Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019. He states that if the Highland Township supervisors wanted to know what the residents thought of the proposed nuisance ordinance, they should conduct their own survey. Well, as I and many of my neighbors see it, if the supervisors wanted the residents thoughts, they would not have tried to pass said ordinance without letting us residents know about the ordinance. I have lived in the township for over 20 years. My husband has lived in township for over 40 years. We are quite happy with the way things are in our beautiful rural/agricultural area. And even though a lot of residents did not know until the day before about the possible passing of the ordinance, about 60-80 people showed up at the meeting to denounce it. That is quite a lot of people to show up for a little township meeting. We found out the day before via Facebook message. Maybe next time they will send out a newsletter like they did when they did not want the proposed housing development near Knoxlyn Road. Funny how they only want your opinion when they need it for their benefit.
Lisa Poole,
Gettysburg
