I am growing weary of the letters from the left complaining about people with guns in the park. Who appointed those letter writers and Marty Qually as the ones who should decide which of the Bill of Rights is valid or who should be allowed in the park? According to these folks only those who agree with their leftist progressive policies should be allowed to protest or visit the park.
