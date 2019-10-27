As the Executive Director of the Adams County Historical Society, I’m excited to tell you a little more about why ACHS is so important. Since 1888, we’ve preserved and protected over one million historic items significant to the history of this incredible community. We all know that Adams County has one of the most remarkable local histories in the United States—Mary Jameson’s kidnapping, Thaddeus Stevens’ law practice, The Battle of Gettysburg, Lincoln’s Gettysburg Address, Dwight and Mamie Eisenhower’s farm, a world-famous fruit industry—and that’s just scratching the surface. But it’s the story of those who aren’t in the history books that drives our mission at ACHS — average people who helped shape the communities that we know and love today. It’s our job to preserve their stories in perpetuity—to ensure that their lives and legacies are not forgotten. That’s why we operate an extensive research archive for the public, present free educational programs, tours, and special events every month, and continue the important work of preserving centuries-old documents, artifacts, and images.
