Board questions, learns

A letter to the editor appeared in Wednesday’s paper whose author assures me he tried to retrieve prior to publication. I take him at his word; however, since it was published a factual response is necessary.
It is far too easy to pick two numbers over a long period of time and draw conclusions since that ignores facts and provides no underpinning analysis. The assertion that the UASD arbitrarily and capriciously raised taxes when not needed is categorically false and maligns the integrity and character of everyone involved with the process. It is true that actual revenues and actual expenditures, which are generally not known until after the fiscal year although there are indications along the way, have come in to the district’s good. The increased revenues and decreased expenditures result from absolutely unpredictable circumstances, all of which are discussed at public board meetings. Predictions are hard, especially about the future! I encourage every member of the UASD community to attend school board meetings, as the letter’s author does, so that you have a thorough and comprehensive understanding of your school district. Please also consider running for school board. These are your schools supported by your tax dollars.
Finally, the letter in question stated, “… I have never heard the UASD Board seriously question the administration about millions in budget inaccuracies …” That statement might be read to imply that budgets are knowingly submitted with inaccurate information. That is factually false and could be considered tantamount to accusing the Administration of misappropriating public funds with the Board being complicit. As an elected public official I accept, indeed encourage, constituent questions, comments and complaints but I do not have to accept slander. I have spent my nearly four years on the Board questioning, learning and then projecting to the future issues relative to budgets and have done so in good faith. Undoubtedly errors are made from time to time by the administration and/or the Board but not through maleficence.
Thomas Wilson,
Rear Admiral, US Navy (Ret)
President, Upper Adams School Board
