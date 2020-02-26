The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA) estimates there to be about 10,000 puppy mills in the US. A puppy mill is a place that continuously breeds dogs for profit while disregarding the health and well-being of the dogs. On the “Horrible 100” list released by the Humane Society, 12 Pennsylvania mills were mentioned, the third most from any one state. Dog lovers often say it is better to adopt a dog from a shelter than to buy one from a store or puppy mill. It is not only dramatically cheaper, it saves the lives of dogs who would otherwise be euthanized. On the other hand, what about the dogs from stores or mills that are never bought? A reputable mill might not have any “left-over” dogs, but an unreputable one might abandon them or mark them way down. Some, however, do contact local shelters to drop those dogs off, so they must not all be bad, right?
