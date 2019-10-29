Editor, Gettysburg Times,
Social Media allows families to stay connected, create new relationships, and build stronger communities. Social Media can cause people to hide behind their phones to cyberbully, tear one another down, and create unrealistic expectations. In the youth today, social media plays too big of a role in their lives. Some people are addicted to their phones and social media. According to Nottingham Trent University, a college that looked over previous articles published by psychologists concluded, “Addiction criteria such as neglect of personal life, mental preoccupation, escapism, mood modifying experiences, appear[s] to be present in some people who use [social networks] excessively.” Addictive traits appear in users that spend too much time on social media. According to Smart Social, a blog that discusses the negative aspects of social media, social media can cause fear of missing out, FOMA, and can lead to anxiety and/or depression. Some other effects of social media addiction include; embed a negative body image into young minds and can lead to an eating disorders or worse consequences. When children see what they portray as perfect bodies with perfect clothing all over social media, this can cause depression. This is the result of people feeling bad about themselves for the reason that they are not perfect. Other ways social media could affect a person is by changing their sleeping patterns. A person may spend too much time on social media near bedtime and develop insomnia. This could cause a person to under perform at the workplace or school. In all reality, this is the outcome of social media. There are more negative aspects of social media than the positive ones. Social media should be a positive way to communicate with each other and share images that make you happy. Social media should not be a place that allows a person to tear someone else down for their appearance or posts. Please take some time out of your day to compliment someone to help spread happiness.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.