Action requested for all Adams County residents, homeowners, and landowners. Solar developers are busy locking up farmlands throughout the county for industrial power installations. This is done very discretely and the landowner, once signing up their land for 35 to 45 years, is also signing a non-disclosure contract. So, you may not have been aware of the scope of these projects, until it’s too late. The developer also can extend the contract for 30-year increments, effectively removing the ground from agricultural production forever and landowners have little control of their ground. Although some farms have declined these offers, do not assume the farmland out your window will stay the same. More concerning, these Limited Liability Corporations will change hands many times over.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.