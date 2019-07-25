Visions in conflict
Editor, Gettysburg Times,
Hopefully, Monday’s (July 22) editorial cartoon featuring the Statue of Liberty surrounded by those calling “send her back” and “she’s not white” may serve as a catalyst to reflect on what vision of the United States one should support.
Two Sundays ago, many church attendees heard the Parable of the Good Samaritan. It was the story of one considered an outsider demonstrating compassion toward one in distress while influential insiders merely passed by. It was an object lesson in the Golden Rule, a principle embraced by the world religions and much of secular society.
During last week, the U.S. House Democratic majority passed a proposal which would increase the federal minimum wage to fifteen dollars an hour in an effort to redress income inequality. Compassion in action?
In contrast we have been hearing a deluge of comments/invective as Donald Trump has attacked four Congresswomen with “Socialist, Communist, love it or leave it and send them back”, the latter echoed at a Trump rally in North Carolina.
White House spokesperson Stephen Miller on Fox News Sunday may have encapsulated the Trump vision with the term “America First”.
Those familiar with the history of the 1920’s and 1930’s may recall some of its offerings, beginning with the Harding administration, until now considered the most corrupt in American history,the massive deregulation which helped or caused the Great Depression, the rewrite of immigration law to greatly benefit Northern Europeans, the support of isolation that effectively supported the rise of dictators in Europe and the reconstitution of the Klan which widened its hatred to those of color, Catholics and Jews — some of which seems reflected today in white nationalism.
It was countered by efforts to help those in need, the enactment of Social Security, the entry by the U.S. in the World War and afterward the effort toward peace through work with allies, institutions and the faithful support of treaties.
Two different visions in conflict — compassion, indifference or even hatred. The Statue of Liberty has expressed a vision of welcome and love. Who are we today?
Stephen D. Harris,
Gettysburg
