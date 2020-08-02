I too was a little unnerved by the presence of armed citizens guarding Gettysburg’s statues on the July 4 weekend, but this isn’t the same America we grew up in. With growing urban violence (ignored by their Democrat mayors and governors) , statues are being torn down by “peaceful” protestors, BLM’s crying to defund the police when minorities need police more than ever, and businesses are being vandalized. The Democrat leaders are not lifting a finger to stop them and protect their cities, which is their responsibility. In fact they’re even trying to stop the federal government from protecting federal property. Welcome to the Summer of Love! I don’t blame those citizens for trying to defend Gettysburg property, especially after hearing rumors of Antifa showing up at our door.
