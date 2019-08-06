What will your vote reveal?
Editor, Gettysburg Times,
On Jan. 20, 2017, President Donald Trump was sworn in as the 45th President of the United States. The following day, an interfaith national prayer service was hosted at the Washington National Cathedral in which President Trump, First Lady Melania Trump, Vice President Pence, Mrs. Pence, and President Trump’s children attended. This sacred tradition honored the peaceful transfer of political power. At that service, a prayer for President Trump and his young Administration was offered to have “wisdom and grace in the exercise of their duties that they may serve all people of this nation, and promote the dignity and freedom of every person.”
The Washington National Cathedral is grounded in the reconciling love of Jesus Christ and established by our Founding Fathers to serve as A Spiritual Home for the Nation. Because of our Founding Fathers’ vision for our country and their establishment of the National Cathedral for the nation’s purpose, the present faith leaders of the Washington National Cathedral have decided to respond to the daily political discourse that we have come to accept from the White House. On July 30, 2019, the faith leaders of the Washington National Cathedral released to the press (https://cathedral.org to read the entire press release) a statement challenging all Americans to answer this very important question, “Where is our sense of decency? “
On Nov. 3, 2020, America will have the opportunity to answer that question. What will your vote reveal about what you value?
Jane R. Wardrop,
Hanover
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.