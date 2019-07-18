Bypass only solution
Editor, Gettysburg Times,
Stop complaining about truck traffic in Gettysburg.
The only answer is a Route 30 bypass. It was promised to us 25 years ago and here we are.
Previous governors have taken hundreds of millions of dollars from the motor license fund and used it for other purposes. We have paid for a bypass many times over. Now, governor and legislators give Adams County our due. We’ve been on the back burner too long.
L. Michael Hobbs,
Gettysburg
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.