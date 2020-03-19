Editor, Gettysburg Times,
A strange benefit of the otherwise dreadful coronavirus outbreak is that it makes crystal clear the hypocrisy of the Republican Party. You will remember that Republicans continually denounce government, going back to Reagan’s simplistic statement: “Government is not the solution; government is the problem”--clever-sounding and appealing to the mindless. What happens in a crisis like Covid-19? Republicans can’t wait for bold solutions - by whom or what? By the government of course, at the expense of the taxpayer. Are airlines in trouble? Bailout. Is the tourist industry in trouble? Bailout. And on and on. Now, these tax-funded bailouts may be the right thing to do, but let’s remember that the evil, awful government is providing these remedies. Our own state senator Mastriano just sent out an email mentioning the potential peril of “government overreach,” when it is precisely Trump’s initial underreach--denying any serious problem with the virus--that set back efforts to reduce the horror. Republican politicians may keep on braying against the government. Republican voters who benefit from the government, whether in normal times or crisis, should stop listening to that nonsense and vote against it.
