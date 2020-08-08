Editor, Gettysburg Times,
I am tired of the hate and nastiness being expressed in the paper through letters, editorials, and full page ads. We are diverse individuals. By the same token we are all God's children, members of the human race. How about we celebrate our similarities and respect our differences. It really is that simple.
