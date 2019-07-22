Sad times
Editor, Gettysburg Times,
I was a teacher when news of President Clinton’s misbehavior was being broadcast into every home. I remember the many young children who asked me to help them understand what was going on. I had to tell them to ask their parents. It was a very difficult time for teachers.
I was a teacher on Sept. 11. Again, the children kept asking why so many were angry at Muslims. I had to refer them to their parents and quickly change the subject.
I am thankful I retired before the 2016 election. I can hear the students asking, “If the president lies so much, why can’t we?”. Or, “The president doesn’t like brown people. What’s wrong with them?” Or, “Why do my parents say the president is a bully? We’re always hearing you tell us not to be a bully.” I can see, inside my mind, how terrified children of immigrants must be. And so on. The daily deluge of innocent questions in every school must be tremendous. Again, the the teachers of our children can only say, Talk with your parents”. How deeply sad.
Steven Semiatin,
Carroll Valley
