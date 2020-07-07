Editor, Gettysburg Times,
The headline on the July 6, 2020 Gettysburg Times front page was offensive and inaccurate. The hundreds of armed intruders who invaded our town were not Patriots in any sense of the word. They were angry, hateful people. They are domestic terrorists who intimidate others. They should not be made to feel welcome with a flattering headline.
