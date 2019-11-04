Editor, Gettysburg Times,
In the Nov. 1 edition of your paper, Adams County Library Development Officer Dawn Smith says she has the best job ever and she isn’t kidding. Her librarians, especially at Carroll Valley where we live, are a joy to work with and so very helpful that we marvel at their expertise and acumen at finding whatever we need, helping us with computer problems weekly, and offering us each month a free copy of the library publication on books that helps us choose our favorites among new releases. These librarians are definitely “better than Google” so please give special accolades to Carroll Valley librarians Sherry and Chrystal who are true ambassadors for the donate Now campaign which is part of the Adams County Community Foundation Giving Spree on Nov. 7. What better way to let others know how much we love our libraries and our librarians?
