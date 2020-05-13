Editor, Gettysburg Times,
I read Mr. Hartman’s article regarding the reopening of Adams County. He may have had valid points to make in the article, but resorting to ridiculing our governor because of his stature, demeaning our former Vice President by name calling, and touting vague conspiracy theories diminished his article and made him seem foolish and immature. As a professional journalist shouldn’t he be better than that? If he cannot respectfully disagree with others, how does he expect anyone to respect his opinion? We need to stop the ridiculing and name calling and it should start in our local paper. We all are entitled to our opinions, and can express them in a mature, intelligent manner. Certainly, the publisher of our newspaper can do better than childishly resorting to ridicule and name calling to make his point.
