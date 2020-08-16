Editor, Gettysburg Times,
As a trial lawyer with 40 years' experience I stand in awe of the outstanding job Bill Baker has done in researching, writing, and presenting this shameful, tragic, and yet uplifting story to the world. His scholarship is matched only by his determination to complete the monumental task of righting a terrible wrong perpetrated by, among others, the most powerful man in the United States at the time. At every step of his decades-long journey he triumphs over ignorance, laziness, bureaucracy, and yes, racial prejudice. This true but nearly forgotten story that every American history book should contain is a modern tale of David and Goliath.
