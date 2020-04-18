Editor, Gettysburg Times,
As a local small business owner, I must commend ACNB Bank for their stellar efforts to partner with local businesses during the COVID-19 crisis. Other business owners using mega banks have told me how difficult it has been to get help with federal assistance programs through those banks. From Day One ACNB Bank has been highly responsive to my business's requests and in fulfilling my business's needs. I have long used ACNB Bank for my personal and business needs. Their commitment to local businesses like mine during this crisis means they will have my business for a long time to come.
