Editor, Gettysburg Times,
The Christmas season is upon us, even before Thanksgiving many people are already embracing the Christmas spirit, but many people never think about those who are less fortunate than themselves. How will the families and individuals struggling with expenses give their loved ones a magical Christmas? The Salvation Army does its annual Christmas tradition, where they have volunteers stationed all over the country with a shiny silver bell and a red bucket. If you are able to next time you pass by one of these volunteers toss in some spare change or even a couple of dollars. It might not seem like much but even that spare change or a couple of dollars goes into a relief system that nearly 30 million people benefit from each year. The Salvation Army, as well as the annual Christmas canning, is the genius behind Angel tree. Angel tree makes Christmas possible for needy children and families. Angel trees are anonymous they are just pieces of paper or cards that have a child’s age and interests. Then they have often have the child’s sizes and a list of clothing they need. Angel trees are handed out to all kinds of organizations like churches and schools. Those who are able, take the cards and buy the children the things they need and wrap them up. The new gifts are loaded into cars or trucks and taken to the children they belong too. This service makes Christmas magical by allowing children in need to still have something waiting under the tree for them Christmas morning. So this holiday season consider giving, you might like how it feels to make someone’s Christmas special.
