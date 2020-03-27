Editor, Gettysburg Times,
How can real-time facts get so misinterpreted by people blinded by their political loyalty? Case in point is the recent letter in your paper by Jim Kinser. No, the president is not doing a fantastic job! The COVID-19 pandemic is proving that a reality star, con man can’t BS his way through this disaster. He’s tried to sugarcoat this catastrophe from day one. He ignored the warnings about the impending pandemic in January when the scientific community were screaming for him to ramp up preparedness. Week after week, when he should have taken this seriously, we heard nothing but bumbling remarks. By Mid-March he began to take it seriously and started his daily “pandemic reality show” which has become a vaudeville production with poor Anthony Fauci attempting to “tell it like it is” followed by Trump who “tells it like he wants it to be.” The wrap up act is Trump belittling the press and praising himself as though he were the French king, Louis XVI. At this writing there are more COVID-19 cases in America than in any other country including China. But, not to worry, king Trump has decided that by Easter, it will all be over, and the church pews can be packed. He claims he knows better than the scientists, and as they were in January, scientists are again screaming, “for God sake take us seriously!” The bottom line is that Trump thinks he can orchestrate this disaster like he orchestrated his reality shows. I’m sorry Trump lovers, your so-called facts about what’s happening before our very eyes are just flat out wrong. I get my information from multiple news sources not the candy-channel, Fox News. This is bloody serious. But believe me, as we face this tsunami pandemic, which is not unlike the 1918 Spanish Flu, I want our president to be successful in listening to and following what the scientific professionals are recommending, and marshaling what is necessary to quell the obvious curve of this dreaded disease. Yes, the economy is going down the tubes, but wishing this pandemic away, will in the long run, just perpetuate the disaster and further complicate the possibility of an economic recovery. Now, more than almost any time in this nation’s history, do we need a strong capable leader. And I’m not seeing one in Trump. So, no Mr. Kinser, so far, he’s not doing a fantastic job!
