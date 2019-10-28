Editor, Gettysburg Times,
I attended the Adams County Controller’s debate on Thursday. I was struck by the stark contrast between the two candidates. Paul Kellett spoke about taxpayer money being wasted needlessly. Mr. Phillips said he was aware of many of the “allegations” Mr. Kellett spoke of, but he wouldn’t discuss them. For example Mr. Phillips said he knew that Adams County failed to make timely insurance claims, costing taxpayers $3 million but as it is the subject of a lawsuit- he did not see it as “a problem”. The taxpayers of Adams County need a Controller who sees a $3 million loss as a problem. We need a person who will guard every penny. We need Paul Kellett for Adams County Controller.
