Emerging evidence supports the idea that "masks can reduce the severity of the disease caused by the coronavirus even if you get infected" according to the Washington Post's Health & Science section on page E3 of the Tuesday July 28th edition. "Breathing in small amounts of the virus may lead to no disease or a more mild infection." Unlike the flu, significant Covid 19 virus comes out of the nose and mouth well before the first symptoms appear. The result is that much of the spread of coronavirus can be from "silent spreaders" who haven't gotten or may never get symptoms of the disease. The upshot...Wear your mask for others, and wear it for yourself. The argument saying, "Why wear a mask, if it cannot stop all the virus?" no longer holds water. Wearing a mask may indeed lessen the coronavirus effects on you, your loved ones, family and your fellow man/woman! Wear the mask!
