Editor, Gettysburg Times,
On July 9, 1868, the 14th Amendment to the Constitution was ratified by Congress, granting full citizenship to anyone born in the United States of America. Today, 152 years later, the long - boiling pot of white racism has finally overflowed. Enough is enough. It must end. Racism must not be allowed to divide our country any longer. The support received by the Republican nominee in the 2016 Presidential Election from many racist groups shows that we have a long hard road to travel, in order to bring about this change. We can begin that historic journey on November 3rd, 2020.
