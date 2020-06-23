Editor, Gettysburg Times,
I write in hope to reach the person who stole the Biden 2020 sign from my yard. Because he or she forgot to take the “Celebrate Diversity” sign that was even closer to the road, I want him or her to know that this additional sign, at least as valuable, remains in front of my house. So whenever you need it, please know that it is here ready for you to take in the middle of the night as well.
