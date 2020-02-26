Editor, Gettysburg Times,
I am a 17-year-old woman from a rural area and I feel the need to carry pepper spray and keep keys between my fingers when walking alone. Sex trafficking has always been a problem, but recently sex traffickers have moved from larger more urban areas into rural and suburban places. Sex trafficking has been reported in all 50 states. It may seem like sex trafficking could never happen in a place like Adams County, but recently many people have shared concerns about possible traffickers in our area. In an article published by Youth Village called “10 Ways to Protect Yourself from Human Trafficking” (2019), they explain that, the easiest and best way to protect yourself is to simply be aware of your surroundings and avoid walking alone. There are a lot of personal protection products available on the market everything from personal stun guns to small and undetectable knives. Women are especially targeted but everyone can be a victim of sex trafficking. In an article by Defend the Innocent.org (2019), “Victims of human trafficking can be children or adults, male or female, come from all backgrounds, and economic levels. Children as young as 9 can be targeted for exploitation”. However, news reports have surfaced where children younger than the age of 9 have been trafficked. We can not allow people to be trafficked and stripped of their identity and life. Take action to protect yourself from human trafficking.
