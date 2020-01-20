The debate of whether or not climate change is real has been highlighted by every major news outlet in the country for years, and yet it remains in the backs of our minds. However, the ability for us to deny the reality of this issue is rapidly becoming quite difficult, with Australia’s record-breaking wildfires that rage on even through rainstorms. Not to mention some of the rarest sea turtles, like the Kemp’s Ridley sea turtle, being left frozen and stranded along the shoreline by the lowered temperature of the water in Cape Cod, MA. Also, while we are past the point where our bees suffered from Colony Collapse Disorder, there are countless issues arising that are affecting our honeybee population throughout the country. These changes in nature are not stopping, nor will they if we do not take prudent steps toward change. I worry about what climate change could mean for the future of my generation, and every one that follows. Nothing can be done if there is no one left to take action.
