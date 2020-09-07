Labor Day is perhaps the most important holiday of the year. I am ashamed to admit I don’t know the history of Labor Day. Labor Day has simply been a bit like a Competition Caution in NASCAR, a day when friends and family have gathered for a cook-out before starting the count-down to fall and winter’s busy schedules, sports, and school. Isn’t it interesting, it’s taken a pandemic to remind us that without all those seemingly underpaid and unrecognized workers we’d all be scratching out a meager existence on a tiny plot of land or living as ancient hunter-gatherers. Isn’t it interesting that we glorify wealth and power as essential when it’s the day in and day out worker who is truly essential?
