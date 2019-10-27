I’m writing this letter in support of Tiffany Stouck-Ramsburg for the position of Cumberland Township Supervisor. Tiffany was born and raised in Cumberland Township by two of the most caring and community-oriented parents, Warren and Judy Stouck. In fact, when I asked TIffany about her interest in serving on the Board of Supervisors she said she wanted to continue with her late father’s involvement in local government. She has a sense of pride in where she grew up and where she is raising her family with her husband Josh Ramsburg.
