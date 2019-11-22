Several months ago, some family members had the opportunity to take a guided tour of Boston’s Fenway Park, the oldest baseball stadium in the U.S. During the walk-through, they were astonished to see an amazing, large, flourishing rooftop garden in plain view of the spectators. Being intrigued by this phenomenon, they decided to do some research and discovered that this was the brainchild of the wife of the owner of the Boston Red Sox. Since 2015 this 7,000 square foot garden has produced over 6,000 pounds of produce each year for use in the park’s concessionaires. It has a unique drip irrigation system that conserves water and has a 3 season yield starting with snap peas and salad greens early Spring, then typical summer crops, and ending in eggplant and potatoes in the Fall. Accolades for creating this thriving oasis in the middle of a business district!
