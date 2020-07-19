American republicanism, the belief of strong central government, brought thirteen separate colonies together into what we call the United States. John Adams advocated needs of common defense and interstate legal matters in justifying his federalist cause. Thomas Jefferson and individualistic liberals wanted states to retain ultimate jurisdiction and mandated the inclusion of the Bill of Rights to protect God-given liberties. True, Adams and his cohorts believed even suspension of habeas corpus was justified under certain conditions, such as foreign attacks, widespread medical emergencies, etc. Jefferson’s democrats had included individual rights documents in several state constitutions and continued to propose such at the national level, to keep republicans out of their personal lives.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.