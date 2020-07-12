The events, of the last two weeks in Gettysburg, has left me depressed and angry. It seems to me that guns and demonstrations are not a good idea and could lead to disaster. Commissioners Phiel and Martin, in their Op-Ed comments on July 7 , suggest that it is OK for counter-protesters to carry loaded weapons, including military style assault guns, since Pa. is an Open Carry state. I guess that Phiel and Martin would also support any and all demonstrators on both sides of an issue, to carry weapons during demonstrations, using the same rational.
