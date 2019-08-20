Need more happiness
Editor, Gettysburg Times,
Is anyone aware that the 2018 World Happiness Report has been issued by the U.N.? And guess what? The U.S. is not the greatest when it comes to happiness. In the survey of over 150 countries, the U.S. ranked 18th. Factors surveyed were satisfaction with income, a healthy life expectancy, social support, freedom tomake life choices, trust, generosity, and perceptions of corruption in their country. The top ten countries with the highest happiness levels were: Finland, Norway, Denmark, Iceland, Switzerland, Netherlands, Canada, New Zealand, Sweden, and Australia (in that order). What is most interesting about these top 10 countries in which their citizens are most happy are what they have in common. They all have some form of universal health care; some form of democratic socialism; strictly regulate and license firearms and ammunition magazines; and all are known to be safe, socially progressive countries with little corruption where citizens trust their police and politicians. Do you think that the U.S. should consider adopting some of these “happiness” policies? And, by the way, the Central American country of Costa Rica ranks 7 places higher than than the U.S. in happiness. Shouldn’t that bother us a little bit?
E. Russell Klauk,
New Oxford
(1) comment
This is a joke, right? The UN "Happiness Report"? LOL!
