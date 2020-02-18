So many questions involving conflicts of interest, ethics, and integrity of Township Supervisor’s Gormont/Updyke decisions “foreshadowing” these solar conditional-use hearings scheduled Feb. 19 and March 23 and 25 at Littlestown High School at 7 p.m. How can officials legally ensure this utility-scale project won’t significantly impact: adjacent property values with only 50 foot setbacks, groundwater, storm-water management, wetlands, floodplains, drainage areas, wildlife, maintenance of vegetative buffers, wind/inverter noise, incessant commercial grass-mowing, or spraying weed-killer around 530 acres of panels? And if decommissioning bond doesn’t cover “complete” removal/land restoration costs will landowners, township, or county reimburse any multi-million dollar shortfalls to prevent 29 more Superfund sites/blight nuisances within Alloway Creek/Chesapeake watersheds?
