Props to WellSpan
Editor, Gettysburg Times,
I salute WellSpan for giving such a great amount to keep our shelter open.
I would hope this would be a beginning of other corporations to do the same thing for couples who are about to lose their homes through foreclosure. There are a lot of people out there living day-to-day who desperately need help. Just a few thousand dollars would catch up their debt. This would help to stop homelessness and boost morale. Blessed are the merciful.
L. Michael Hobbs,
Gettysburg
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.