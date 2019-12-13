Editor, Gettysburg Times,
Mahatma Gandhi said, “It’s easy to stand in the crowd, but it takes courage to stand alone.” Thank you, Kennie’s. Thank you for having the courage to care about the environment in your decision to remove single-use plastic bags from your grocery stores. I was amazed to read in a recent Gettysburg Times article that in 2018 Kennie’s had purchased 5.5 million of these bags for their five stores. Can you imagine how many Giant and Weis must purchase? And the majority of these bags, more than 95%, go right into the trash. Currently, Kennie’s is offering customers a free, reusable bag for every $20 spent in a transaction, limit 3. Purportedly such a bag can be reused about 125 times. I wish I could recall when I received my first free, reusable bag many, many years ago at an Earth Day event because I reckon I’ve used this bag more than 400 times. With a reusable bag, not only can you get more items in it, but you can carry the bag more easily without it ripping apart. Also, the bag will remain upright in your car, thus keeping the contents from spilling all over the place. However, if you don’t want to invest a dollar or two in a reusable bag, Kennie’s will also be making cardboard boxes available. Kennie’s has done us a great service by taking this major step forward. I salute them for this brave, enlightened decision and encourage other businesses who currently use plastic bags to join them. Let us all resolve in 2020 to reduce, reuse, and recycle more.
