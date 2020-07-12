This afternoon a friend and I were walking on Fairview Avenue ready to cross Queen Street. We waited to cross. Three motorcycles, two persons each, roared through the intersection. Roard. Very loud. I covered my ears as the sound hurt my ears. I covered my ears to avoid the pain.. The last motorcycle through gave me a one fingered wave; shown to me by both riders.
