Editor, Gettysburg Times,
According to the Humane Society, Pennsylvania has the worst puppy mills in the country. Fox 43 News reported on October 22, 2019 Olympic soccer athlete, Heather Mitts brought the horrible situation back to the Pennsylvania Senate’s desk where it has been stalled since January. On October 22, 2019 the bill named Victoria's Law was pushed to make all puppy mills in Pennsylvania illegal. Victoria is the name of the rescued German Shepherd that was paralyzed from being force-bred during the last ten years in a PA puppy mill. The Pennsylvania state government should have to act upon this problem that has been growing. I believe that this law has been overlooked for months and hopefully the right person has finally taken a stand. Lisa Baker, Office of State Senator and Chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee, states the bill has not yet been called for a vote because “[they] have no plans to consider the bill at this time.” The puppy mill issue needs to be addressed. As Baker commented the Pennsylvania Senate has “no plans” of moving forward on this bill even after they are seeing the effect of puppy mills on animals. Animals are not capable of speaking out about their stories and this is why Pennsylvania citizens needs to stand up in the animals place. To me it seems the Pennsylvania law is okay with letting animals continue to suffer from this form of torture.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.